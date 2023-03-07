UNCATEGORIZED
Irish Fountain Fest comes to Fountain Hills to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
PHOENIX– The Irish Fountain Fest is coming to Fountain Hills this weekend to help kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
The 560-foot fountain will turn the water emerald green for two showings. The event starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
The free event will have food, music and family-friendly fun as the world-famous fountain will spew water into the air at noon and 4 p.m., according to a press release.
Spectators are asked to wear green at Fountain Park off Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.
Irish Fountain Fest will have a kid’s zone, traditional Irish folk dancing performances, a Celtic rock band, food trucks and more.
Alcoholic beverages can be purchased with a valid ID at the Crescent Crown Beer Garden. One ticket (one beer) costs $8 and four tickets cost $30.
Entertainment will include music from bands like Trotter’s Wake, Kilted Spirit, Phoenix Pipe & Drum and Celtic rock band Traveler.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.