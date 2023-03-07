Close
Irish Fountain Fest comes to Fountain Hills to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Mar 7, 2023, 4:00 PM
PHOENIX– The Irish Fountain Fest is coming to Fountain Hills this weekend to help kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The 560-foot fountain will turn the water emerald green for two showings. The event starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

The free event will have food, music and family-friendly fun as the world-famous fountain will spew water into the air at noon and 4 p.m., according to a press release.

Spectators are asked to wear green at Fountain Park off Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

Irish Fountain Fest will have a kid’s zone, traditional Irish folk dancing performances, a Celtic rock band, food trucks and more.

Alcoholic beverages can be purchased with a valid ID at the Crescent Crown Beer Garden. One ticket (one beer) costs $8 and four tickets cost $30.

Entertainment will include music from bands like Trotter’s Wake, Kilted Spirit, Phoenix Pipe & Drum and Celtic rock band Traveler.

Irish Fountain Fest comes to Fountain Hills to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day