ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Mar 6, 2023, 9:54 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 43rd and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

A suspect was down, authorities said, and the scene was under control.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix