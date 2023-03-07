ARIZONA NEWS
Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Mar 6, 2023, 9:54 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded to the area of 43rd and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Phoenix Police is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Officers are Code 4 and suspect is down. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/fo9BgDDe8N
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 7, 2023
A suspect was down, authorities said, and the scene was under control.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
