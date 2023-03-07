Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 43rd and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Phoenix Police is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Officers are Code 4 and suspect is down. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/fo9BgDDe8N — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 7, 2023

A suspect was down, authorities said, and the scene was under control.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

