Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Falls in northern Arizona closed to tourists until further notice

Mar 7, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Wikipedia Photo)...
(Wikipedia Photo)
(Wikipedia Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Members of Navajo Nation voted to close Grand Falls Recreational Area in northern Arizona to tourists, citing the need to steward the land and protect the sacred site.

The closure announced last week is in effect until further notice.

“Please respect the local community’s decision on this matter as it is within their right to steward the land for cultural and preservation purposes, indigenous herbal plants and ecosystem,” Adahiilíní Grand Falls said in a Facebook post

RELATED STORIES

State and federally recognized tribes, however, will be allowed to visit the site, located about 40 miles northeast of Flagstaff, for cultural preservation purposes.

A petition to close Grand Falls said the reasons for the closure include uncontrolled trash from high tourism, the lack of consultation with local residents for tours and the need to ensure safety for the land, livestock and tribal members.

Because the recreational area is located on Navajo Nation land and maintained by the Leupp Chapter House, members of the community will determine the future of Grand Falls.

Grand Falls, sometimes called Chocolate Falls due to its color, stands over 180 feet tall and usually occurs when snow from winter storms melts or during monsoon season.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Joe Sohm/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats file complaint against Rep. Liz Harris after bribery allegations

Arizona House Democrats moved to censure newly-elected Republican Rep. Liz Harris after a presentation accusing politicians of taking bribes.
7 hours ago
Alexander Medina (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect in Phoenix murder case from January has been arrested

A suspect in a fatal shooting near 35th and Missouri avenues in Phoenix over a month ago was arrested last week, authorities said.
7 hours ago
Musician Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa perform at the 2nd Annual National Concert Day Show at Irving...
KTAR.com

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa bringing High School Reunion Tour to Phoenix this summer

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner will stop by the Valley on their 33-city High School Reunion Tour this summer.
7 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect down after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Police started investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Detectives seeking information on fatal shooting in north Phoenix

Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a north Phoenix business late Sunday evening, authorities said. 
1 day ago
George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...
Associated Press

Arizona rancher pleads not guilty in Mexican man’s shooting death

An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border has pleaded not guilty to murder.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Grand Falls in northern Arizona closed to tourists until further notice