Woman killed, 3 men hurt in utility terrain vehicle crash in Apache Junction

PHOENIX — One person died and three others were injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Apache Junction early Sunday, authorities said.

A 26-year-old woman who was driving was killed in the midnight wreck in the area of Tomahawk Road and Granada Avenue, the Apache Junction Police Department said.

Police said intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Three men suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

No other details, including names, were made available.

