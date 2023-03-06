ARIZONA NEWS
Woman killed, 3 men hurt in utility terrain vehicle crash in Apache Junction
Mar 6, 2023, 6:43 AM
(Unsplash Photo)
PHOENIX — One person died and three others were injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed in Apache Junction early Sunday, authorities said.
A 26-year-old woman who was driving was killed in the midnight wreck in the area of Tomahawk Road and Granada Avenue, the Apache Junction Police Department said.
Police said intoxication was a factor in the crash.
Three men suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, police said.
The investigation was ongoing.
No other details, including names, were made available.
