Suspect in custody after reported officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An officer-involved shooting occurred inside a Phoenix business around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

A man attempting to shoplift from a Walmart near 35th and Southern avenues was confronted by an employee near the exit, Phoenix police told reporters.

An off-duty officer in uniform was in the area and allegedly tried to assist the employee.

Police say the man drew a handgun and pointed it at the officer and the employee.

The officer fired one shot at the man but missed him. The man fled to the back of the store and exited, authorities said.

Police then searched the area and found the man in a nearby neighborhood. They allegedly arrested him without incident.

Police said no serious injuries occurred.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Anyone in the store at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.