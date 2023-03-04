Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police arrest student for bringing firearm to high school in Phoenix

Mar 3, 2023, 9:26 PM
PHOENIX — A Valley teenager was arrested on Friday for bringing a firearm to Moon Valley High School of the Glendale Union High School District, authorities said.

Officers responded to the school on Wednesday at around 12:45 p.m. to reports of a student possessing a gun, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The gun was not initially found, but it was located during a follow-up investigation in the suspect’s possession, authorities said.

The teenager was booked into the Juvenile Corrections Center, and the parents were notified using normal protocols, authorities said.

An investigation showed that no specific threats were made by the student, and there were no intentions of firing the gun, authorities said.

Police did not identify the student.

No additional information was available.

