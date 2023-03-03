Police identify, arrest suspect in Phoenix fatal shooting case

PHOENIX — Police arrested a suspect Thursday in a fatal shooting nearly three weeks earlier in Phoenix’s Historic Grand Avenue district.

Investigators connected Carlos Hernandez to the Feb. 11 shooting that claimed the life of 68-year-old Winston Shieh, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Hernandez, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including murder.

Officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 10:30 a.m. and found Shieh with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t provide information about how they identified Hernandez as the suspect.

