ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale teen entrepreneur to open 2nd location of flower-coffee hybrid shop

Mar 3, 2023, 11:00 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Stemistry Photo) (Stemistry Photo) (Stemistry Photo) Dylan Capshaw (Stemistry Photo)

PHOENIX – A business whiz kid is opening a second Valley location of his combination flower/coffee shop in the spring.

Dylan Capshaw, 16, of Scottsdale will cut the ribbon on Stemistry’s Heritage District site at Sixth and Adams streets in Phoenix on March 26.

The Sunday event at the historic Teeter Carriage House will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours will be 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

“I am so excited to finally open the store in downtown Phoenix,” Capshaw said in a press release.

“It’s been a lot of work to get it open and we look forward to welcoming the community in and sharing our passion for coffee and flowers.”

RELATED STORIES

The opening will feature samples from Stemistry vendors and live music. A specialty drink, a rose latte, will be offered at a discounted price and part of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to local nonprofit Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team.

Capshaw first combined a love of coffee and affordable bouquets in March 2022, when he launched Stemistry in Scottsdale, near Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Via Linda.

Customers can order premade bouquets or build their own on-site and pay per stem.

Even though he’s barely old enough to legally drive, Capshaw is a veteran at running a business. He started the nonprofit Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation, dedicated to saving animals, when he was 11.

By the time he was 14, Capshaw had started GardenMisc, an online flower and plant seller and was a 2020 finalist for Time magazine and Nickelodeon’s inaugural Kid of the Year award.

He gained the award organizers’ attention with two businesses geared toward supplying COVID protection, one for frontline workers who received free 3D-printed face masks he made, and the other for the public.

