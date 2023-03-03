PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a fatal Peoria gas station shooting last week.

Sir Antoine Williams, 19, is wanted in the death of a 20-year-old Goodyear man who was shot at the Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Williams and four other men arrived at the store in a dark blue Toyota Sequoia and an altercation ensued, according to the Peoria Police Department.

One of the men then shot the victim, whose identity has not been released.

The victim ran into the store and when police arrived, they found the man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him is asked to not make contact him and instead call 911 immediately.

Williams is 6-foot-3, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has the word “sir” tattooed across his neck.

Two of the men who arrived in the SUV have already been arrested. Police aren’t looking for any other suspects besides Williams.

Anyone with information on Williams can also call Peoria police at 623-773-7045, or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 for English or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

