ARIZONA NEWS

Busy Mill Avenue intersection in Tempe to be tested as ‘all-pedestrian’ crosswalk

Mar 3, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:34 am
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(City of Tempe) (City of Tempe) (City of Tempe)

PHOENIX — Tempe will use a busy Mill Avenue intersection for a four-week pilot program that will allow people to cross the street from all four corners simultaneously while traffic is stopped.

Pedestrians can take advantage of the initiative at Mill Avenue and Fifth Street starting March 8, according to a press release.

All vehicles will be halted and people will be able to cross the roads in all directions, including diagonally, during the new traffic phase.

Pedestrian traffic won’t be permitted in any direction while vehicle traffic is flowing during the four-week stretch.

Right-hand turns on red lights also won’t be allowed during the trial period.

Representatives with the Downtown Tempe Authority will be at the intersection at times to help pedestrians.

It’s possible the all-pedestrian crosswalk could become permanent.

The initiative will be reevaluated after the four weeks. The city will then make a decision on its future.

People can provide feedback on the crosswalk change during the pilot period.

The implementation is part of a series of improvements coming to downtown in the coming months.

