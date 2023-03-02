Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Most Arizona Republicans don’t think election was stolen from Kari Lake, poll finds

Mar 2, 2023, 12:15 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A majority of Arizona Republican voters don’t agree with Kari Lake’s charges that she was cheated out of the 2022 governor’s race, according to poll results released Thursday.

In a survey conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 9, Phoenix-based research firm OH Predictive Insights asked a sample of registered voters in the state which of these statements they agreed with most:

  • “While the election was not run perfectly, there is no credible evidence of voter fraud that was widespread enough to have changed the outcome of the election.”
  • “Evidence has been uncovered which shows that the election was stolen from Kari Lake when the media and election officials called the election for Katie Hobbs.”

Three-quarters of all respondents, including 58% of the Republican participants, chose the first statement. More than 90% of Democrats and about three-quarters of independents agreed that the election wasn’t stolen.

“Regardless of the narrative of a stolen gubernatorial election coming from Kari Lake, the acceptance of Katie Hobbs’ win is shared in majorities across party lines,” Mike Noble, OH Predictive Insights chief of research, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Hobbs, who was sworn in Jan. 2 as Arizona’s first Democratic governor since 2009, beat Lake by more than 17,000 votes statewide in the November 2022 election.

Lake has refused to accept defeat and has faced a series of losses in court, too. On Wednesday, the Republican asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in on her challenge.

Lower courts ruled that Lake provided no evidence of voters being unable to cast ballots because of problems with printers at some Maricopa County vote centers, a key element of her legal argument.

In rejecting her case two weeks ago, the state Court of Appeals said the only thing Lake had in backing up her claims was “sheer speculation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Paul Penzone (MCSO Screenshot)...
Danny Shapiro

MCSO’s Penzone believes employee scanning machines at jails will be ‘legacy moment’ for agency

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is prepared for the installation of machines to detect drugs and other contraband on employees at jails to be a defining moment for the agency.
13 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

A bicycle rider died after getting hit by two vehicles on a Phoenix street Tuesday night, authorities said.
13 hours ago
(Phoenix Fire Department Photos)...
KTAR.com

Man dead, 4 children in critical condition after late-night Phoenix condo fire

A man died and four children were rushed to the hospital after firefighters pulled them from a burning condo in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
13 hours ago
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Kari Lake asks Arizona Supreme Court to review challenge to election loss

Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Katie Hobbs, has asked the state Supreme Court to review her challenge of election results.
13 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/Scottsdale Fire Department)...
KTAR.com

Winter storm brings a little snow to parts of metro Phoenix

Snowflakes and ice dropped on parts of metro Phoenix early Thursday, on the heels of the biggest rainstorm in months.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Yuma Regional Medical Center)...
Taylor Tasler

Arizona hospital out more than $26M after providing medical care to migrant patients

The Yuma Regional Medical Center felt a surge of its own as migrants have racked up more than $26 million in medical bills over a year.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Most Arizona Republicans don’t think election was stolen from Kari Lake, poll finds