ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe slashes permit fee for businesses that want to host live music

Mar 1, 2023, 3:00 PM
BY
PHOENIX – Tempe is embracing its history as a Valley music hot spot by making it cheaper for businesses to host live performances for the next year.

The East Valley suburb temporarily slashed its one-time live music permit fee from $1,671 to $200, per a resolution adopted last month. The reduction starts Wednesday and lasts until March 1, 2024.

Popular bands such as Gin Blossoms, The Maine, The Refreshments and Roger Clyne And The Peacemakers got their starts in Tempe.

“Live music is part of what makes Tempe special. It contributes to our overall community atmosphere and helps make Tempe a top destination for visitors and global companies alike,” Councilman Joel Navarro said in a press release.

“Making it easier for businesses to hire musicians not only helps the business, it grows our art scene and our economy.”

Interested businesses can submit a completed permit application with a letter describing the potential entertainment options and a floor plan of the venue.

Applications are subject to approval by the city’s Development Review Commission, which holds public hearings.

