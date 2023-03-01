Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what you need to know about M3F music festival in Phoenix this weekend

Mar 1, 2023, 11:03 AM
(Facebook Photo/M3F Fest)
PHOENIX — More than 30 acts will cross three stages at Steele Indian School Park in midtown Phoenix over the course of this weekend’s M3F music festival.

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers headlines Friday night’s bill, and DJ/producer/remixer Jamie xx tops Saturday’s lineup. They’ll be preceded by a parade of performers that includes Polo & Pan, Quinn XCII, Coin, Toro y Moi, Purple Disco Machine and Chelsea Cutler.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The final sets start at 10 p.m. each day. The full schedule is posted at the festival’s website.

In addition to the music, festivalgoers can enjoy art activations inspired by Arizona’s landscape, shop at the Ponderosa Vendor Village and dig in at more than 20 food trucks.

Two levels of single-day tickets and weekend passes are available online.

General admission ($95 plus fees each day, $160 plus fees for both days) provides access to all three stages and the art exhibits.

The VIP tier ($185 plus fees each day, $275 plus fees for both days) adds on reserved entrance lines, access to two viewing areas with seating, upgraded food and beverage options and private bathrooms. VIP is limited to the 21-and-older crowd.

Attendees are encouraged to use a ride-sharing service or public transportation. The Valley Metro light rail line runs along the west side of Steele Indian School Park, which covers 72 acres northeast of Indian School Road and Central Avenue.

All proceeds from the the annual nonprofit event, which started as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, go to charity.

M3F donated an event-record $1.2 million from last year’s festival, organizers said.

