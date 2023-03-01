Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of Arizona senators stepping down from Democratic leadership positions

Mar 1, 2023, 4:05 AM
Raquel Terán, left, and Rosanna Gabaldón, right. (Facebook Photos)
Raquel Terán, left, and Rosanna Gabaldón, right. (Facebook Photos)
(Facebook Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two Arizona state senators announced Tuesday they would be stepping down from Democratic leadership roles, citing different reasons for their decisions.

Senate Democratic Leader Raquel Terán said she is making the move as she considers a 2024 run for the congressional seat held by Rep. Ruben Gallego, who already announced he’s running for U.S. Senate.

Terán, who was previously the chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, began serving as minority leader this legislative session.

“My service in politics has always been an extension of the work to build long-term progressive change in our community,” Terán, who represents Legislative District 26, said in a press release.

“In that spirit, I am speaking with friends, family and supporters to explore running for Congress. To do this most effectively, I will step aside from leading the Democratic caucus in the Arizona State Senate.”

Democratic Caucus Whip Rosanna Gabaldón said she will step down to “focus on her personal affairs and support the caucus outside of a formal leadership role.”

Gabaldón represents LD 26 and won the seat in the Nov. 8 election.

“I truly cherish my time serving the caucus as whip,” Gabaldón said.

“I have no doubt that our caucus will be a powerful force for good in our state and I look forward to doing my part in that.”

The moves will become official following an election at 9 a.m. on Thursday to pick their replacements.

