Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Man indicted for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix

Feb 28, 2023, 12:00 PM
Carlos Castro Alcaraz (Screenshot and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Carlos Castro Alcaraz (Screenshot and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Screenshot and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The man arrested earlier this year for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub to undercover Phoenix police last month has been indicted, authorities announced Tuesday.

A grand jury charged Carlos Castro Alcaraz with the class 6 felony of unlawfully bartering, selling or offering to sell wildlife. Class 6 is the least severe type of felony under Arizona law.

Castro Alcaraz allegedly was offering to sell a tiger cub for $25,000 on social media.

After learning about the proposal, officers contacted the seller posing as potential buyers on Jan. 23.

RELATED STORIES

They gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant at a residence near Baseline Road and 27th Avenue, police said.

The tiger cub and other exotic animals, including baby snapping turtles and a baby alligator, were seized and turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, police said.

“It is reassuring to know that after law enforcement intercepted, the tiger cub was removed from the home, taken to a safe place and is currently in good health,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Tuesday.

The indictment was handed down Feb. 7. The defendant entered a not guilty plea on Feb. 17, according to online court records. His trial is set to begin in July.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rainy, windy weather to make return to metro Phoenix this week

Rainy and windy conditions are coming back to metro Phoenix on Wednesday, according to meteorologists.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Daiso Japan USA)...
Kevin Stone

Japanese discount retailer Daiso making Arizona debut in Chandler

Daiso is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend in Chandler, the Japanese discount retailer's first Arizona location.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Circle K)...
KTAR.com

1 dead in Peoria after shooting at gas station; suspect, others drive away

A young man is dead after he was shot at a West Valley convenience store and police are looking for the four men who came with him.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

West Valley Goodwill burglary suspects nabbed after wrong-way freeway chase

Two suspects in a burglary at a West Valley Goodwill store were arrested after a low-speed, wrong-way freeway chase early Tuesday, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Capitol Museum)...
Associated Press

Arizona Republican legislative leaders disavow wide-ranging bribery allegation

Arizona Republican leaders raced to distance themselves from claims that politicians, judges and public officials are taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.
12 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...
SuElen Rivera

Yuma mayor on action at the border after Hobbs visit: ‘A lot of it remains to be seen’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs upheld her promise to visit the border at Yuma, but the city's mayor said only time will tell if action follows in the foreseeable future.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Man indicted for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub in Phoenix