1 dead in Peoria after shooting at gas station; suspect, others drive away

PHOENIX – A young man is dead after he was shot at a West Valley convenience store and police are looking for the four men who came with him.

The Peoria Police Department said officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting at the Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard around 5:35 p.m.

Police said the caller heard a gunshot in the parking lot and saw an injured man run into the store.

Officers reached the scene to find a man lying on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The 20-year-old from Goodyear was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to early information gathered, five men arrived at the store in a dark blue Toyota Sequoia and were near the gas pumps. Three of the occupants in the SUV, including the unidentified victim, got out, and an altercation ensued. One of the others standing in the parking lot shot the Goodyear man.

The group of four drove away.

Police later recovered the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they are working to identity and find the four men.

Anyone with information about the homicide case is encouraged to contact Peoria police’s tip line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.