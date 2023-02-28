PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs upheld her promise to swiftly visit the Yuma border after taking office, but only time will tell if actions will be carried out in the foreseeable future.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Monday that Hobbs met with all the mayors in Yuma County, border supervisors and two tribal leaderships following her visit to the ports of entry.

“A lot of it remains to be seen, but the fact that she took the time to go see it within her first 100 days — that’s what she promised me in December so she made that happen,” Nicholls said.

He said Hobbs met with the local Border Patrol chief, adding that the governor heard a lot of firsthand information.

“Those are all great indications. We’ll see what she does with that information moving forward,” Nicholls said. “But she assured me this wasn’t her last conversation about the border.”

He also mentioned that he asked Hobbs for additional support in fighting drug trafficking.

“If we have state resources, law enforcement that can come and help reinforce the border interdictions along the interstate along the public roads, that would be a game changer,” Nicholls said.

“(Former) Gov. Ducey did something similar. I don’t need the exact same program, but something familiar or similar to that.”

Among the mayor’s concerns is the Border Strike Task Force, which would see state law enforcement focused on drugs crossing the border and all illegal activity.

“I’m not sure if she said she was reducing it or eliminating that from her budget. That would be a concern if that is indeed happening,” he said.

Around 10,000 migrants reach the border each month. According to Nicholls, the numbers have dropped since December but remain well above numbers in 2020, which saw 9,000 people for the whole year.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.