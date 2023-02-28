Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Yuma mayor on action at the border after Hobbs visit: ‘A lot of it remains to be seen’

Feb 28, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:18 am
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs upheld her promise to swiftly visit the Yuma border after taking office, but only time will tell if actions will be carried out in the foreseeable future.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Monday that Hobbs met with all the mayors in Yuma County, border supervisors and two tribal leaderships following her visit to the ports of entry.

“A lot of it remains to be seen, but the fact that she took the time to go see it within her first 100 days — that’s what she promised me in December so she made that happen,” Nicholls said.

He said Hobbs met with the local Border Patrol chief, adding that the governor heard a lot of firsthand information.

RELATED STORIES

“Those are all great indications. We’ll see what she does with that information moving forward,” Nicholls said. “But she assured me this wasn’t her last conversation about the border.”

He also mentioned that he asked Hobbs for additional support in fighting drug trafficking.

“If we have state resources, law enforcement that can come and help reinforce the border interdictions along the interstate along the public roads, that would be a game changer,” Nicholls said.

“(Former) Gov. Ducey did something similar. I don’t need the exact same program, but something familiar or similar to that.”

Among the mayor’s concerns is the Border Strike Task Force, which would see state law enforcement focused on drugs crossing the border and all illegal activity.

“I’m not sure if she said she was reducing it or eliminating that from her budget. That would be a concern if that is indeed happening,” he said.

Around 10,000 migrants reach the border each month. According to Nicholls, the numbers have dropped since December but remain well above numbers in 2020, which saw 9,000 people for the whole year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The group of bicyclists had been friends, some who have traveled the route for over a decade. (Face...
SuElen Rivera

Bicyclists in fatal Goodyear incident were friends riding route for over a decade

The bicyclists involved in a fatal incident in Goodyear over the weekend were friends who had been safely riding the route for more than a decade.
6 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Desert Ridge Marketplace)...
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix adding 5 food and beverage options

The list of tenants at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix will grow this year with the addition of five food and beverage options.
6 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire: Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival set for Chandler Park

Enjoy two days of grilled meat, brews and music in the East Valley this weekend at the Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival.
6 hours ago
(Chandler Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old woman with memory issues last seen in Chandler

A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for a 70-year-old woman with memory issues last seen in Chandler.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Grand Canyon University)...
KTAR.com

Grand Canyon University to open on-campus seminary in the fall

Grand Canyon University will open a seminary on the Phoenix campus in the fall, officials announced Monday.
1 day ago
Vehicle involved in hit-and-run. (MCSO Photo)...
KTAR.com

MCSO seeking suspect in fatal Valentine’s Day hit-and-run in Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Mesa on Valentine's Day.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Yuma mayor on action at the border after Hobbs visit: ‘A lot of it remains to be seen’