ARIZONA NEWS

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire: Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival set for Chandler Park

Feb 28, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Pixabay Photo)
BY

PHOENIX – Enjoy two days of grilled meat, brews and music in the East Valley this weekend at the Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival.

The event kicks off Friday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday hours are noon to 11 p.m.

Advance general admission tickets online are $15 for opening night then increase to $18 for closing day. Presale two-day tickets are available for $30.

Walk-up tickets for the first day are $20 and $25 on the second day. Children younger than 6 get in for free.

RELATED STORIES

Vendors signed up include the trio of hosts – SanTan Brewing Company, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Spirits – Honey Bear’s BBQ, Pork on a Fork and Joe’s Real BBQ.

“This is an incredible lineup of bands, impressive chefs, award-winning beers and bourbon – what else could you want?” Julian Wright, founder and CEO of Pedal Haus Brewery, said in a press release.

Bands take the stage as soon as the gates open both days.

Friday’s slate of live music comes from Kevin Lloyd of Banana Gun, Tucson party band Hit Rewind, and country rockers Georgia Chrome.

Saturday’s lineup consists of tribute bands Mr. Skynyrd, the Foo Tribute, the Zeppelin IV and country artist Justin Hitson.

