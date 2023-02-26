Phoenix Pride unveils headliners for 20th annual Rainbows Festival

PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride announced the headliners for the Rainbows Festival coming in April to the Heritage Square Historic District downtown.

The headliners at the main stage include renown drag performer, DJ, actor, comedian and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny (Saturday), longtime Madonna backing vocalist Niki Haris (Sunday) and RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran and beloved Madonna impersonator Venus D Lite (Sunday), according to a press release.

Additionally, a secondary stage will hold events such as Miss and Mister Phoenix Pride, Mx. Phoenix Pride and Miss and Mister Junior Phoenix Pride, as well as other local and national performers.

The festival will kick off April 1-2 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days with the theme being “express yourself.”

The party is held on three-and-a-half acres and will be host to local food vendors, booths and activities from local businesses, community organizations and local civic leaders.

“The Rainbows Festival is always a special event for our Arizona LGBTQ+ and allied community, but this year’s event will be especially meaningful, as our community continues to weather attacks on our culture and our very existence, at the Arizona Legislature and elsewhere,” Phoenix Pride’s Executive Director Mike Fornelli said in the release.

The outdoor event will be free for all to attend and is pet friendly.

Last year’s event was host to 30,000 people, the highest in its history.

Head online for more information on admission, prohibited items, volunteer participation and parking.

