Phoenix police shoot and kill armed man allegedly drunk driving

Feb 25, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm
PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and killed an armed man who was allegedly drunk driving Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police reportedly received a call around 2:30 p.m. of a man driving recklessly that could be intoxicated.

The caller followed the car into an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road.

Once officers walked up to the car they noticed a rifle in the front seat, authorities said.

The man initially complied with the DUI test before reaching for a handgun in the back of his car.

After a struggle, the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Officers were not hurt in the incident and there were no outstanding suspects, Phoenix police said.

Road closures around the incident are in effect during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

