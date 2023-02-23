ARIZONA NEWS
Phoenix police fatally shoot man they say pointed gun, refused commands
PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them and refused commands in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person near 27th Avenue and Adams Street, south of Van Buren Street, around 5 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they got to the scene they learned the man matched the description of a suspect sought by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for failing to stop a U-Haul.
A two-man police patrol unit found the suspect walking on 29th Avenue in a nearby neighborhood.
“When officers tried to contact the man, he immediately pulled out a handgun and pointed it towards officers,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release Thursday morning.
The officers fired after the man ignored commands to drop the gun, police said.
The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jason Resendez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
It was the second fatal shooting involving Phoenix police over a span of about two hours Wednesday.
Around 3 p.m., officers killed a man they say shot at them in the area of 23rd and Glendale avenues, near Washington High School.
