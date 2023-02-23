Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police fatally shoot man they say pointed gun, refused commands

Feb 23, 2023, 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:15 am
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them and refused commands in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person near 27th Avenue and Adams Street, south of Van Buren Street, around 5 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they got to the scene they learned the man matched the description of a suspect sought by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for failing to stop a U-Haul.

A two-man police patrol unit found the suspect walking on 29th Avenue in a nearby neighborhood.

“When officers tried to contact the man, he immediately pulled out a handgun and pointed it towards officers,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a press release Thursday morning.

RELATED STORIES

The officers fired after the man ignored commands to drop the gun, police said.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jason Resendez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

It was the second fatal shooting involving Phoenix police over a span of about two hours Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., officers killed a man they say shot at them in the area of 23rd and Glendale avenues, near Washington High School.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(File Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...
Kevin Stone

2 more metro Phoenix Bed Bath & Beyond stores marked for closure

Two metro Phoenix stores appear on Bed Bath & Beyond’s 2023 closure list, as the struggling home goods retailer scales back while trying to stay afloat.
14 hours ago
From left, Katie Hobbs, Doug Ducey and Mark Brnovich sign the official certification for the Arizon...
Kevin Stone

Here’s what Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said about Brnovich investigation findings

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called revelations that former Attorney General Mark Brnovich withheld findings from his office’s election investigation “concerning, to say the least.”
14 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rain, wind coming back to Valley in 2 storms spread over a few days

Be ready for a little more wind and rain in metro Phoenix as soon as Thursday night, local meteorologists said.
14 hours ago
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, left, withdrew Michael Stewart as her nomination for Arizona Department o...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Hobbs pulls Child Safety nominee in 2nd cabinet setback

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs withdrew a second cabinet nominee after what Republicans called "troubling events" came to light involving her Department of Child Safety pick.
14 hours ago
Strong wind gusts blew over trash cans in a neighborhood west of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Fe...
Marcia Hammond

More snow heading to Flagstaff over next several days

There is no escaping the snow in northern Arizona, where more storms are lining up to unload over the coming days, forecasters said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police fatally shoot suspect who fired at them

Police in Phoenix fatally shot a man they said fired at them during a confrontation in a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Phoenix police fatally shoot man they say pointed gun, refused commands