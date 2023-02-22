Close
ARIZONA NEWS

'Suspect down' after being shot by police in Phoenix

Feb 22, 2023, 3:31 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A suspect was down after being shot by police in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near 23rd and Glendale avenues and was reported by the Phoenix Police Department at about 3:15 p.m.

No officers were injured in the incident.

No other information was available.

‘Suspect down’ after being shot by police in Phoenix