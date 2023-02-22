Phoenix Fire rescues woman who crashed car into canal

PHOENIX — Here’s something you don’t see every day in Phoenix — a vehicle in the middle of a canal.

That’s what happened Wednesday when crews with the Phoenix Fire Department rescued a 76-year-old woman who drove her blue SUV into the water near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

Firefighters arrived and found the woman on the roof of the vehicle, above the approximately four feet of water in the canal.

Firefighters have rescued and individual from their vehicle after they drove into a canal located near Central Ave & Baseline Rd. The patient was quickly extricated and transported to the hospital for precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/APYL14XNrF — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 22, 2023

They laid a ladder from the embankment to the car to get the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.