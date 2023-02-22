Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Fire rescues woman who crashed car into canal

Feb 22, 2023, 1:08 PM
PHOENIX — Here’s something you don’t see every day in Phoenix — a vehicle in the middle of a canal.

That’s what happened Wednesday when crews with the Phoenix Fire Department rescued a 76-year-old woman who drove her blue SUV into the water near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

Firefighters arrived and found the woman on the roof of the vehicle, above the approximately four feet of water in the canal.

They laid a ladder from the embankment to the car to get the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

No other information was available.

