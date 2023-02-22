Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect behind bars after fatal shooting at Phoenix residence

Feb 22, 2023, 9:17 AM
Jose Olegario Gomez Herrera (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX – One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting at a Phoenix home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about unknown trouble at a residence near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just after 1 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Fire department responders pronounced Jesus Alexander Reyes-Morales dead at the scene.

The victim was at the residence with a female friend when the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived and the shooting occurred, police said.

The ex, 29-year-old Jose Olegario Gomez Herrera, left the scene before police arrived, but officers found and arrested him.

After being interviewed at police headquarters, Herrera was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder and prohibited weapons possession.

He was being held on a $1 million bond.

