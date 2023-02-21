Suspect dead, officer injured following shooting in Avondale

PHOENIX — An officer responding to a crime scene shot and killed a suspect Tuesday afternoon in Avondale, police said.

The officer was sent on a call of service near Eliseo C. Felix Jr. Way and Riley Drive at about 12:30 p.m. and located the suspect, Avondale Police said in a press release.

The shooting occurred when the officer attempted to make contact with the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives from the West Valley Task Force are investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

