PHOENIX – Tempe police and federal authorities are investigating a reported bomb threat made against a coffeehouse hosting a drag story hour Sunday.

LGBT-owned Brick Road Coffee said on social media its first story hour of the year was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and there were security plans in place in case of protesters.

The Tempe Police Department said officers were on the scene at the coffeehouse around 10:20 a.m. when the threat information was received.

No bomb was found, police said.

Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release that the bomb threat was called in by a hate group.

“Let me be completely clear – no person or group has a right to create chaos and spread hate in our community,” Woods said.

“Tempe Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating this incident.”

Owners of the coffeehouse near U.S. 60 and Rural Road said they have been harassed since opening in January 2022.

The shop serves artisanal coffee, pastries and pizzas and recently was named the East Valley city’s 2023 Diversity Award winner.

“Since we opened we have always been dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming space for all. We will continue to provide that to the community we love. Thank you to so many for your love, support and concern. We appreciate you,” Brick Road said in a post.

