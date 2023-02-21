Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale to host Christian music festival in June

PHOENIX — Desert Diamond Arena will host a Christian music festival in June featuring multiple popular artists in the genre.

Tickets go on sale online beginning Monday at 10 a.m. for the inaugural Family Life Radio Fest taking place on June 11 at 4 p.m.

CeCe Winans, For King & Country, Pat Barrett, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Traylor and Central Live are all scheduled to take the stage at the venue located in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District.

Winans has won 15 Grammy awards in her career, while King & Country has received four Grammy awards.

“This one-day Christian music festival filled with friends, fellowship and more will be the worship event of the year,” organizers said in a press release.

The Christian music festival is just one of a number of concerts coming to the venue over the next couple of months, including Marc Anthony (March 4), Carrie Underwood (March 11), Mana (March 25), Muse (April 2), Rauw Alejandro (April 23) and Ricardo Arjona (May 13).

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.