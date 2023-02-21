PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic state Sen. Catherine Miranda announced Monday the formation of a Black caucus at the Legislature, which will focus on providing leadership and insight to lawmakers.

“It’s important for our Black community to be heard,” Miranda said in a press release. “They asked me to help lead our community and I heard them. Our Black community gives their time and energy to supporting causes that promote growth, education and justice.”

“Keeping our community represented helps us focus on helping our communities thrive into the future.”

Miranda will serve an administrative role on the caucus and focus on uplifting the work, knowledge and expertise of Black voices at the Capitol amid a lack of representation, according to the release.

NAACP President Charles Fanniel said in the release that the organization supports the endeavor.

“Great news that Sen. Catherine Miranda will spearhead the establishment of a Black caucus at the Arizona Legislature,” Fanniel said. “It’ s a long time coming, progress is being made and creating a voice for Black citizens of our state is intriguing.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.