Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating fatal parking lot shooting in Phoenix

Feb 19, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A man died and a woman was injured after a shooting occurred at a Phoenix parking lot on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 35th Street and Thomas Road just before 3:30 p.m. to an emergency call of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found a man and a woman in a car with gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to a hospital by Phoenix Fire personnel, where the man in his late 50s later died from his injuries.

The woman is expected to survive the incident, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

No arrests have been made.

Detectives conducted interviews and processed the crime scene.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other details about the shooting were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

USDA providing nearly $66 million for rural Arizona health care, infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced nearly $66 million in federal grants to assist rural development in Arizona. 
14 hours ago
African Penguins emerge from the surf at the Boulders Penguin Colony, part of the Table Mountain Na...
Associated Press

Endangered African penguins born in conservation program at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three endangered African penguins , saying the tiny additions are genetically valuable.
14 hours ago
(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...
Tom Kuebel

Hazmat responds to 100-gallon fuel spill, closes intersection in Phoenix

Firefighters and hazardous materials teams were called to a gas station in Phoenix to contain a fuel spill from a tanker that hit a wall.
14 hours ago
FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. ...
KTAR.com

Co-owners of Phoenix’s HobNob’s to pay restitution for failing to pay taxes

Co-owners of the downtown Phoenix restaurant HobNob's have been ordered to pay restitution and fines for failing to pay taxes.
14 hours ago
(Museum of Illusions Photo)...
Wills Rice

Museum of Illusions to debut in Scottsdale in March

The Museum of Illusions announced it is bringing its experiential illusions and exhibits as a permanent location to Scottsdale this March.
14 hours ago
Apple's Messages icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krako...
Kim Komando

How to catch someone spying on your text messages

Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Police investigating fatal parking lot shooting in Phoenix