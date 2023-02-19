PHOENIX — A man died and a woman was injured after a shooting occurred at a Phoenix parking lot on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 35th Street and Thomas Road just before 3:30 p.m. to an emergency call of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found a man and a woman in a car with gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to a hospital by Phoenix Fire personnel, where the man in his late 50s later died from his injuries.

The woman is expected to survive the incident, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives conducted interviews and processed the crime scene.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other details about the shooting were made available.

