Meeting about Loop 101, I-10 interchange ramp changes set for next week

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week regarding potential changes to the Loop 101 and Interstate 10 interchange in the West Valley.

The meeting on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sheely Farms Elementary School in Phoenix will provide information to attendees about alternatives being considered for new HOV ramp connections at the interchange.

“ADOT’s study team has been studying options for HOV ramp connections to and from the north along the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and to and from the east along I-10,” ADOT said in a press release. “Construction of the new HOV ramp structure could begin as soon as 2025.”

ADOT said the goal of the study is to improve safety and regional connectivity, as well as reduce traffic congestion.

Those who attend the meeting will be able to ask questions and provide comments about the recommendations proposed.

Information about a potential connection providing access from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue will also be presented at the meeting, ADOT said.

Those who can’t attend in person can learn more and find out how to provide comments about the recommendations on the project’s website. Comments on the project will be accepted until March 9.

The project is funded in part by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters nearly two decades ago, ADOT said.

