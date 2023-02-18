Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Meeting about Loop 101, I-10 interchange ramp changes set for next week

Feb 18, 2023, 4:00 PM
(ADOT Photo)...
(ADOT Photo)
(ADOT Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week regarding potential changes to the Loop 101 and Interstate 10 interchange in the West Valley.

The meeting on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sheely Farms Elementary School in Phoenix will provide information to attendees about alternatives being considered for new HOV ramp connections at the interchange.

“ADOT’s study team has been studying options for HOV ramp connections to and from the north along the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and to and from the east along I-10,” ADOT said in a press release. “Construction of the new HOV ramp structure could begin as soon as 2025.”

ADOT said the goal of the study is to improve safety and regional connectivity, as well as reduce traffic congestion.

Those who attend the meeting will be able to ask questions and provide comments about the recommendations proposed.

RELATED STORIES

Information about a potential connection providing access from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue will also be presented at the meeting, ADOT said.

Those who can’t attend in person can learn more and find out how to provide comments about the recommendations on the project’s website. Comments on the project will be accepted until March 9.

The project is funded in part by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters nearly two decades ago, ADOT said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

12-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in north Phoenix

A 12-year-old boy died after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in north Phoenix, authorities said. 
17 hours ago
General view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium wi...
KTAR.com

Man taking down materials at State Farm Stadium dies after getting dragged by ATV

A man is dead after he was dragged by an ATV while taking down materials at State Farm Stadium, authorities said. 
17 hours ago
Members of the public attend Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedback on the...
Associated Press

Republican losses fan election conspiracies in areas of rural Arizona

Election losses by Republican candidates last year who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential results have only added fuel to voting conspiracies in rural Arizona.
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)...
KTAR.com

1 person dead, another in custody after incident near Intel’s Ocotillo campus

One person is dead and another person is in custody after an incident near Intel's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, authorities said Saturday morning.
17 hours ago
(Photo by David Inderlied/Getty Images)...
Wills Rice

Paradise Valley man pleads guilty to $50 million tax fraud scheme

A Paradise Valley man pled guilty in January to a seven-year tax fraud scheme that resulted in more than $50 million from illegal refunds.
17 hours ago
(Avanti Residential Photo)...
KTAR.com

Renovation in the works for Dwell Apartments in Scottsdale after $41.6M sale

A Scottsdale apartment complex has been given a new lease on life with the completion of a $41.6 million sale, investors said.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Meeting about Loop 101, I-10 interchange ramp changes set for next week