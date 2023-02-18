Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man taking down materials at State Farm Stadium dies after getting dragged by ATV

Feb 18, 2023, 12:00 PM
General view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was dragged by an ATV while taking down materials at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of the stadium on Saturday morning and found the unidentified man with life-threatening injuries, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was dragged several hundred feet by an unknowing worker leading to his death, authorities said.

The driver cooperated with officers and allegedly had no signs of impairment.

An investigation into the scene remained ongoing.

State Farm Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, which involved an external and internal transformation of the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

