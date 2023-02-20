Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Assistant Phoenix fire chief a mentor, educator for Black firefighters

Feb 20, 2023, 9:00 AM
Tim Gammage, right (Twitter Photo/Phoenix fire)...
Tim Gammage, right (Twitter Photo/Phoenix fire)
(Twitter Photo/Phoenix fire)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — For as long as Tim Gammage has been a firefighter, he’s also been a dedicated mentor, bringing other Black firefighters into the field.

Gammage, an assistant chief with the Phoenix Fire Department, believes there is a high level importance in mentorship and Black history.

He says Black history has “a lot of times been forgotten,” both in spoken conversations and written about in educational institutions.

Because of this, Gammage is committed to doing what he can to spread the importance of Black history and be a mentor himself, especially during February’s Black History Month.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s very important for folks to see somebody that looks like them, talks like them, achieve the things in society we all want to achieve,” Gammage said on KTAR News’ Valley Watch podcast.

Gammage dates his mentorship to 2000, when he became the president of the United Black Fire Fighters of Arizona.

The UBFF, also known as the J. W. Robinson Society, is committed to supporting Black professionals seeking or pursuing careers in firefighting.

At that point, Gammage was nine years into his career as a firefighter.

“Like they say, it’s always good to have a mentor and mentor someone else,” Gammage said.

“It just helps folks get to where they want to go a little bit quicker by you being able to steer them through the roadblocks they’re going to have to go through.”

The UBFF has mentored people who wanted to become engineers, captains and even chief officers after Gammage himself became a chief officer.

Besides being assistant fire chief and UBFF president, Gammage serves as a co-chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee at Phoenix Fire.

“It’s an honor for me to be selected to head up that group,” Gammage said. “I’m just so blessed and proud to be a part of an organization that holds this as a value and really puts action behind their words.”

According to Gammage, the DEI committee has developed “work groups,” to put it first in the department’s values.

The committee evaluates Phoenix Fire’s policies, procedures and promotional processes in order to “make sure it’s fair and equitable for everyone.”

Gammage is proud of the groups’ success, calling them “well attended,” with almost 75 people per meeting.

“We’re talking about a lot of hard issues, but it’s the right thing to do,” Gammage said. “Probably the biggest accomplishment right now is we’ve got everybody in the room, and we’re talking together.”

Above all, Gammage stressed how attainable a career in firefighting is for Black professionals.

To Gammage, it’s about hard work and dedication.

“My dad had a saying that I grew up on – he said, ‘Son, if you’ve got quit in you, they’re going to find it.’ Life is tough, but if you don’t give up on those things that you hold near and dear, you can achieve those things.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Ali Pardi contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Winds reaching 50 mph could blow through metro Phoenix this week

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is advising residents to secure loose yard items and expect difficult driving conditions this week.
12 hours ago
Marq Quen leaps off the top rope and on to Jungle Boy during the AEW Dynamite - Beach Break taping ...
Kellan Olson

All Elite Wrestling live on national TV premieres in Phoenix on Wednesday

If you don't have plans on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling's live national TV broadcast comes to Phoenix for the first time.
12 hours ago
(Glendale Photo)...
Wills Rice

Music returns to downtown Glendale in March with LiVE! @ Murphy Park

Music lovers in the Valley will be heading to downtown Glendale in March as the LiVE! @ Murphy Park concert series returns.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photos/HyRel)...
KTAR.com

Semiconductor technologies manufacturing facility begins operations in Peoria

Semiconductor modification company HyRel Technologies announced it began operating out of its Peoria manufacturing facility.
12 hours ago
General view of workers getting State Farm Stadium ready ahead of Super Bowl LVII on February 11, 2...
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 17-19

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle during the weekend.
2 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Police investigating fatal parking lot shooting in Phoenix

A man died and a woman was injured after a shooting occurred at a Phoenix parking lot on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. 
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Assistant Phoenix fire chief a mentor, educator for Black firefighters