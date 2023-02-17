PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery recently unveiled its second $50 Scratcher game, Set For Life, with six top prizes of $5 million up for grabs.

Players who uncover a “Life” symbol on their scratch-off ticket can choose between 20 annual payments of $250,000 or a lump sum to be determined, according to the Arizona Lottery website.

The game also offers payouts ranging from $50 to $10,000, with overall odds of cashing in at 1 in 2.18.

The tickets, which are sold at Arizona Lottery retailers across the state, have a line of winning numbers hidden under money icons and five lines of player numbers under stars. If any of the player numbers matches the winning numbers, there’s a payout for the amount shown.

The amount shown is multiplied if a 10X or 50X symbol is revealed.

There are also five bonus scratch spots with instant cash amounts.

On top of the scratch game, the tickets are eligible for 100 entries in the Set For Life Players Club promotion, which will deliver $4 million in additional prizes, including a $2 million grand prize, through a series of five drawings from March to May.

Set For Life debuted Jan. 31, a year after the Arizona Lottery started selling its first $50 scratch-off ticket. That contest, called 500X, included nine top prizes of $5 million, five of which were reported as unclaimed as of Thursday.

For all Arizona Lottery Scratcher tickets, winners have 180 days from the end of the game to claim their prize.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.