Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Lottery unveils $50 scratch-off ticket with top prizes of $5M

Feb 17, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:41 am
(Arizona Lottery)...
(Arizona Lottery)
(Arizona Lottery)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Lottery recently unveiled its second $50 Scratcher game, Set For Life, with six top prizes of $5 million up for grabs.

Players who uncover a “Life” symbol on their scratch-off ticket can choose between 20 annual payments of $250,000 or a lump sum to be determined, according to the Arizona Lottery website.

The game also offers payouts ranging from $50 to $10,000, with overall odds of cashing in at 1 in 2.18.

The tickets, which are sold at Arizona Lottery retailers across the state, have a line of winning numbers hidden under money icons and five lines of player numbers under stars. If any of the player numbers matches the winning numbers, there’s a payout for the amount shown.

The amount shown is multiplied if a 10X or 50X symbol is revealed.

RELATED STORIES

There are also five bonus scratch spots with instant cash amounts.

On top of the scratch game, the tickets are eligible for 100 entries in the Set For Life Players Club promotion, which will deliver $4 million in additional prizes, including a $2 million grand prize, through a series of five drawings from March to May.

Set For Life debuted Jan. 31, a year after the Arizona Lottery started selling its first $50 scratch-off ticket. That contest, called 500X, included nine top prizes of $5 million, five of which were reported as unclaimed as of Thursday.

For all Arizona Lottery Scratcher tickets, winners have 180 days from the end of the game to claim their prize.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
KTAR.com

1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Goodyear

One person was killed in a rollover wreck in the West Valley on Friday morning, authorities said.
11 hours ago
Karen Thaler (Photo via Pinal County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek woman with medical condition

A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for a missing Queen Creek woman who has a medical condition, authorities said.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Elementary School District)...
Griselda Zetino

Here’s how an Arizona school district improved student performance

One West Valley elementary school district is lauding its latest strategy that it says is seeing big academic improvements among students. 
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
KTAR.com

Freeway closures on I-10, US 60, I-17 to affect metro Phoenix drivers this weekend

Drivers traveling in metro Phoenix could see some delays as four Valley freeways will be closed this President's Day weekend.
11 hours ago
(Arizona Beer Festival Photo, Facebook Photo/City of Buckeye Special Events)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 17-19

This President's Day weekend, the Coyotes return to play, a beer festival kicks off in Scottsdale and an air fair takes places in Buckeye.
11 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross)...
KTAR.com

Monday was the busiest day for passengers in Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport history

Passengers made their way through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in record numbers on Monday with over 200,000
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Arizona Lottery unveils $50 scratch-off ticket with top prizes of $5M