ARIZONA NEWS

Noel Gallagher, Garbage to rock it up in Phoenix with June tour stop

Feb 16, 2023, 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:19 am
PHOENIX – The Valley is getting a double dose of 1990s alt rock in the spring, when Noel Gallagher and Garbage team up for a tour.

The co-headliners will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) in Phoenix on June 11.

General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.

Singer/songwriter Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the Shirley Manson-fronted Garbage will be joined by Metric on most dates of the North American tour, including the Valley visit.

RELATED STORIES

The tour kicks off June 2 in suburban Seattle and finishes up July 15 in Boston.

Gallagher hasn’t played in the U.S. since 2019.

Gallagher, former lead guitarist for British hitmakers Oasis, has led the High Flying Birds since 2011. The band has an album, “Council Skies,” coming out the day the tour begins.

During his two-decade run with his brother Liam Gallagher in Oasis, the band was among the most successful in rock with hits including “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Garbage first gained attention in the U.S. in 1996 with “Only Happy When it Rains” and “Stupid Girl.”

By 1999, the American band recorded the theme song for the James Bond movie, “The World Is Not Enough.”

The sometimes grunge, sometimes industrial group toured last year with Tears for Fears and Alanis Morrissette.

