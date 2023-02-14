PHOENIX — Scottsdale Community College is partnering with local hotels to offer students free tuition and hands-on work experience while still in school.

The “Work and Learn” program, starting this spring, will allow students in the college’s hospitality program pursuing a degree to work with employers in their desired field.

Employers will pay wages and tuition up to 15 credits per semester. They could also offer students full-time jobs upon graduation.

Students will likely work around 20 hours per week.

“As various industries struggle to meet staffing needs, this unique arrangement serves as a creative solution,” SCC’s Melanie Burm said in a press release.

“Students vying for real-world experience – without sacrificing their commitment to their education – are the ideal candidates to employers seeking entry-level and enthusiastic talent.”

SCC has already partnered with The Hartford, Vi Living Grayhawk, Vi Living Silverstone, the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, and Marriott for student opportunities.

The community college says it wants to expand the program to other industries in the future.

“SCC is excited to explore this model with other industries moving forward,” Burm said.

