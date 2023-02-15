Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Parts of Valley get hail in latest thunderstorm, multiple highways closed in northern Arizona

Feb 14, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm
Buckeye police advised travelers to be careful as hail could cause slick roadways. (Twitter Photo/@BuckeyeAZPD) Hail in Goodyear. (Twitter Photo/@GeekInAwe) (Twitter Photo/@GeekInAwe) Hail is seen in a neighbordhood near Greenway Road and the Loop 303. (KTAR News Photo/Jason Veazey) Hail in Buckeye. (Twitter Photo/@LRodrig04)

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley received hail Tuesday evening as showers and thunderstorms were crossing in the latest winter storm.

Buckeye, Phoenix and surrounding cities saw hail around 8 p.m. while strong winds of more than 40 mph were moving through the areas, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.

Surprise, Phoenix and El Mirage recorded nearly half an inch of rain by 10 p.m., while parts of Peoria, Glendale and Scottsdale recorded almost a quarter of an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Gilbert and Chandler recorded about a quarter of an inch, while east Mesa rain gauges captured nearly half of an inch.

More than 2,000 APS members in Buckeye were without power but most of it was restored by 10 p.m.

Approximately 1,000 outages were reported in the SRP service area.

The weather service said winds could go from over 30 mph up to 50 mph.

In northern Arizona, multiple highways closed as heavy snowfall battered through the area.

There were multiple crashes during the snowfall, which shut down northbound Interstate 17 from State Route 179 to Flagstaff and southbound State Route 87 at Interstate 40, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Other closures also included westbound Interstate 40 at milepost 252 and State Route 260 in both directions from mileposts 256-302.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Flagstaff until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. As much as 15 inches could hit the city over the duration of the warning.

The weather warning includes Yavapai County, which begins just north of the Valley.

(National Weather Service)

“We expect conditions to deteriorate through the day. Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning are going to be really, really bad for travel,” Benji Johnson, NWS, said.

“The reality is, you’ve got to be prepared to be stuck on the road for several hours if things take a turn for the worse.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommended keeping these items in car for winter driving: a fully-charged cellphone, first-aid kit, extra food and water, flashlight and batteries, blankets and extra clothes and necessary medications. Also bring kitty litter for sand for wheel traction.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

