Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona AG Mayes warns about digital romance scams around Valentine’s Day

Feb 14, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:44 am
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — This Valentine’s Day, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wants residents to be aware of potential online romance scams.

The scams, also known as confidence fraud, affected 650 Arizona victims in 2021 for more than $20.9 million, Mayes said.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of romance scams that are originating on pretty much all social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram to dating apps, ” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday, the day before the holiday.

She said some warning signs might include scammers being quick to profess their love, a profile with vague information or they may even ask for money through the form of a gift card or cryptocurrency.

RELATED STORIES

“Many of these scammers are very skilled at reeling people in to earn their trust and take advantage. Seniors are especially vulnerable, and oftentimes these scams go unreported because people feel embarrassed,” Mayes said in the release.

“I want to encourage everyone in Arizona to never be afraid to file a complaint if you’ve been scammed … knowing the warning signs can help you protect yourself online.”

Residents were warned to be careful if they choose to share personal information with someone they met online.

Mayes added romance scams are seen throughout the year, particularly to those over the age of 55.

“It’s just important to remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of fraud can file a complaint online.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Nick Sadowski contributed to this story. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

George Alan Kelly (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)...
Associated Press

Arizona border rancher denies killing man found dead on his property

The lawyer for an Arizona rancher says her client did not kill the man whose body was found on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.
8 hours ago
(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...
KTAR.com

1 killed after single-car crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa

One person was killed in a single-car freeway wreck in the East Valley early Tuesday, authorities said.
8 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Glendale Water Conservation & Xeriscape Garden)...
Alex Weiner

Mesa increases incentives to replace grass lawns with xeriscapes to save water

Mesa is encouraging its residents to make a change, offering up to $1,100 to remove grass and replace it with xeriscape habitats.
8 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

5 things to know about Arizona as it celebrates 111 years of statehood

Sharing a birthday with a holiday is always tough on kids. In this case, the kid is Arizona, which turns 111 on Tuesday, which is also Valentine's Day.
8 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Griselda Zetino)...
KTAR.com

First lady Jill Biden makes stop in Mesa to promote administration’s commitment to education

First lady Jill Biden spent her Monday in the Valley in Mesa highlighting her husband's administration's dedication to education.
8 hours ago
Jason Aldean (Brian Higbee Photo)...
KTAR.com

Fresh off Birds Nest show, Jason Aldean announces Valley return

If you missed Jason Aldean at the WM Phoenix Open Birds Nest last week, don't fret. The country start will return to the Valley in October.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Arizona AG Mayes warns about digital romance scams around Valentine’s Day