PHOENIX — This Valentine’s Day, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wants residents to be aware of potential online romance scams.

The scams, also known as confidence fraud, affected 650 Arizona victims in 2021 for more than $20.9 million, Mayes said.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the number of romance scams that are originating on pretty much all social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram to dating apps, ” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday, the day before the holiday.

She said some warning signs might include scammers being quick to profess their love, a profile with vague information or they may even ask for money through the form of a gift card or cryptocurrency.

“Many of these scammers are very skilled at reeling people in to earn their trust and take advantage. Seniors are especially vulnerable, and oftentimes these scams go unreported because people feel embarrassed,” Mayes said in the release.

“I want to encourage everyone in Arizona to never be afraid to file a complaint if you’ve been scammed … knowing the warning signs can help you protect yourself online.”

Residents were warned to be careful if they choose to share personal information with someone they met online.

Mayes added romance scams are seen throughout the year, particularly to those over the age of 55.

“It’s just important to remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of fraud can file a complaint online.

