1 man dead after exchange of words leads to gunfire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person was killed and another was injured Sunday night when gunfire erupted after occupants in two vehicles exchanged words, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a fight near 39th Avenue and Osborn Road around 8:45 p.m. and found a vehicle in the roadway with three occupants, two of whom had gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The injured men were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Ramiro Melendez Lopez, 19, died from his injuries, and the other man is expected to survive, police said.

A woman in the vehicle was unharmed.

No other details about the shooting were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

