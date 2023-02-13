Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

1 man dead after exchange of words leads to gunfire in Phoenix

Feb 13, 2023, 3:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — One person was killed and another was injured Sunday night when gunfire erupted after occupants in two vehicles exchanged words, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a fight near 39th Avenue and Osborn Road around 8:45 p.m. and found a vehicle in the roadway with three occupants, two of whom had gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The injured men were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Ramiro Melendez Lopez, 19, died from his injuries, and the other man is expected to survive, police said.

A woman in the vehicle was unharmed.

RELATED STORIES

No other details about the shooting were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(APS Photo)...
KTAR.com

Here’s why APS doesn’t want you releasing Mylar balloons on Valentine’s Day

While releasing celebratory balloons can be tradition for some, APS is raising awareness to the public about the dangers the action can cause. 
18 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross)...
KTAR.com

Chiefs, Eagles fans start mass exit from Phoenix following Super Bowl LVII

With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, football fans left metro Phoenix on Monday in what was anticipated to be record numbers.
18 hours ago
(Photo by Davis Turner/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona AG Kris Mayes pulls out of investigations into certain banks’ investing practices

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Monday her office will no longer join a multistate investigation into U.S. banks that consider sustainability when making investments.
18 hours ago
(City of Phoenix Photo and Map)...
Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about Phoenix City Council runoff election

Early voting starts Wednesday in the March 14 runoff election for Phoenix City Council seats from Districts 6 and 8.
18 hours ago
(Getty Images Photos)...
Associated Press

Top moments of Super Bowl XLVII happened on, off and above the field

Here's a look at some top moments from Sunday night's exciting Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
18 hours ago
(Facebook Photos/Bunny Balloon Blast)...
KTAR.com

Bunny Balloon Blast to jump in to fun zone for Easter at Salt River Fields

Look! Up in the sky! It's the ... Easter Bunny? The Bunny Balloon Blast is scheduled to take off at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale in April.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
1 man dead after exchange of words leads to gunfire in Phoenix