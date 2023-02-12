Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA SUPER BOWL

Here are tips for flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after Super Bowl LVII

Feb 12, 2023, 6:30 AM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Valley is hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors this week for Super Bowl LVII, and they have to go home at some point.

That’s why Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is preparing to see its highest number of travelers on record Monday after the confetti has fallen at State Farm Stadium.

In 2015, the last time Arizona hosted the big game, Sky Harbor saw 175,000 travelers the following Monday and is expecting even more traffic.

RELATED STORIES

“This year were anticipating about 180,000 people to come through the airport that Monday after the Super Bowl,” Sky Harbor Communications and Outreach Administrator Heather Shelbrack told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Monday after Super Bowl will be the single busiest day of the year.

“If you’re flying that Monday after the Super Bowl, we want you to get here extra early.”

Shelbrack said the average Monday consists of 120,000 people coming through the airport and 1,200 arrival and departure flights. The Monday after the big game is expected to have 1,500 flights in and out.

The airport is pushing its 5-4-3-2-1 strategy for travelers to make their trips:

  • Check out of the hotel or home rental five hours before the flight
  • Turn in any rental cars four hours before takeoff
  • Check in at ticket counter three hours prior
  • Get in line at the TSA security checkpoint two hours before
  • Reach the gate an hour before flight time

For drivers, checking roadways before heading to the airport could make a difference with expected increased traffic. To those dropping off passengers, Shelbrack recommends doing so at the PHX Sky Train stations at 44th and Washington streets and 24th Street and Buckeye Road. Travelers can take the free trams to their terminals.

The 24th Street Station opened in December to help bridge the Rental Car Center to the airport.

Sky Harbor also encourages visitors to check their bags ahead of time. Early Bag Check is available Sunday and Monday for those taking American, Delta, Southwest or United flights, and those using the service must do so at least 90 minutes ahead of their departure time.

The PHX RESERVE program is another tool to save time in at the security check point, as travelers can reserve a spot in line up to six days before their flight. Security checkpoint line times will be available to monitor online and on screens at the airport.

Sky Harbor has been preparing for post Super Bowl Monday with the Phoenix Aviation Department for more than a year and will have increased staff and volunteers to assist those coming in and out.

“We will have extra volunteers on hand in addition to our navigators easily recognizable in their purple jackets,” Shelbrack said. “We will of course have additional airport staff as well as Super Bowl Host Committee volunteers who will be on site to answer questions.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Kinnerup contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Super Bowl

General view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium wi...
KTAR.com

Sporting events expected to boost Arizona’s tourism revenue beyond the big game

The Arizona Department of Tourism is expecting an even higher number this year of visitors and revenue generated this year than in 2015.
1 day ago
In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
2 days ago
(Phoenix Zoo Screenshot)...
Danny Shapiro

Chutti, Phoenix Zoo’s greater one-horned rhino, makes his pick for Super Bowl LVII champion

Chutti, the Phoenix Zoo's 8-year-old male rhino, made his pick Friday for who he thinks will win Super Bowl LVII.
2 days ago
Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix, left, and the WM Phoenix Open (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Convention ...
KTAR.com

Super Bowl events, WM Phoenix Open will keep some streets closed or restricted past weekend

The weather will be pleasant but traffic will be hot and heavy in parts of metro Phoenix this weekend between Super Bowl activities and the WM Phoenix Open.
2 days ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
KTAR.com

Mayor Kate Gallego: Phoenix ‘ready to shine’ for Super Bowl LVII

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes her city was aptly prepared to help host the gargantuan event that is the Super Bowl.
2 days ago
(Facebook Photo/City of Glendale, Arizona - Government)...
KTAR.com

Glendale mayor looks forward to hosting second Super Bowl while in office

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is thrilled to be hosting the big game for the second time while in office. 
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Here are tips for flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after Super Bowl LVII