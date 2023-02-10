PHOENIX — A sculpture that will be on display for the Super Bowl in Glendale will begin a lengthier stay at Arizona State University next week, the school announced.

Conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas’ 10-foot-tall steel piece, “Opportunity (reflection)” will make the move from State Farm Stadium to take residence at the ASU Art Museum starting Wednesday.

Wednesday’s unveiling event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will kick off the celebration of Black History Month at ASU.

“Arizona State University is dedicated to creating opportunity for talent, creativity and excellence at every level,” President Michael Crow said in a press release.

“Athletic competition and artistic expression are meaningful, character-building pursuits and ASU is proud to host this inspirational work.”

Visitors will get to swing by the exhibit through March 2024.

“The duality of being an athlete and artist can have its sacrifices to press forward and be the best at what you do,” Arizona Cardinals lineman Kelvin Beachum said.

Funding for the artwork was provided by Beachum, the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals and a number of former NFL players.

