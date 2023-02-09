Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians

Feb 9, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicles collided at around 1 p.m., police said. After impact, one vehicle went off the street and struck a man on the sidewalk while another hit a woman.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel; the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Cause of the crash is under investigation, police said. No information about the driver who ran away was released.

No other details were made available.

