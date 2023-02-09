Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers

Feb 9, 2023, 11:53 AM
(Facebook Photo/City of Scottsdale - Government)...
(Facebook Photo/City of Scottsdale - Government)
(Facebook Photo/City of Scottsdale - Government)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale gallery that sells Native American jewelry and art prompted a police investigation this week after he was caught on video mocking Native performers.

Three counts of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor, have been submitted against Gilbert Ortega, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

“The city of Scottsdale prides itself as a welcoming community and condemns this individual’s racist comments – they do not represent our community,” the release says.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the alleged offenses don’t meet the definition of a hate crime.

RELATED STORIES

Videos circulating online shows Ortega outside the Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries in Old Town Scottsdale.

In an Instagram post that includes the video, self-described “Alter-Native” rock group Blackbird said it was being filmed by ESPN when the incident occurred. The network is holding its Main Street Tailgate in Old Town ahead of the Super Bowl.

Ortega can be seen mocking the performance, using a profane slur and proclaiming “MAGA country.”

Scottsdale City Councilwoman Tammy Caputi took to social media to condemn Ortega, whose late father founded the business.

“There is no place for hatred and intolerance, and I condemn the behavior of Gilbert Ortega Jr.,” she said in a tweet Thursday. “I offer my full support to the victims of this act of discrimination. One bad actor does not represent Scottsdale.”

The gallery’s Yelp page was flooded with one-star reviews after the video was circulated, prompting the review site to temporarily disable posting on the page.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

George Rodriguez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in theft of $100K in production equipment for NFL Experience in Phoenix

A suspect accused of stealing $100,000 in production equipment for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix has been arrested.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photos/Phoenix Children's)...
Kevin Stone

Phoenix Children’s opens new patient care floor as part of major expansion

As part of a major expansion at its main campus, Phoenix Children's opened a new floor in its patient care tower earlier this month.
13 hours ago
Israel Velazquez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

20-year-old suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Phoenix

A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot another man in Phoenix, authorities said. 
13 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Teen suspect arrested after fatal drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix

A suspect was arrested in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old boy in midtown Phoenix, authorities said Wednesday night.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/AZ Super Bowl)...
KTAR.com

Here’s what is happening at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix this weekend

The Super Bowl Experience will kick off its second weekend of festivities in Phoenix on Thursday with plenty to do ahead of the big game. 
13 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)...
Danny Shapiro

Here’s your Valley weather forecast for Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

The weather should only add to the excitement of the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open being in town this weekend.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers