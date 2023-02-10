Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse

Feb 10, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Willmeng Construction Photo)...
(Willmeng Construction Photo)
(Willmeng Construction Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Work is underway on a large kitchen appliance company project set to operate in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., near Camelback Road and Cotton Lane, will have nearly 600,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space when completed, according to a press release.

ViaWest Group, Scottsdale Investment Management and building partners Willmeng Construction, DLR Group and Kimley-Horn oversaw the groundbreaking.

“As we plan to execute expansion aligned with our growth strategy, we are proud to continue our partnership with the city of Goodyear,” Scott Wareing, senior vice president of operations, said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“The expansive manufacturing and distribution footprint will give us opportunity for long-term growth.”

The facility sitting on 36 acres will become the second that the company operates in the West Valley and third overall in metro Phoenix.

Sub-Zero’s two additional locations are in Phoenix near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue and at Indian School Road and Cotton Lane in Goodyear.

Other projects under construction around the Loop 303 corridor include Copper State Bolt and Nut Company and Hatcher Industrial Park.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...
KTAR.com

Illuminated, inflatable public art display to light up Peoria for week-plus

A large-scale interactive public art installation of inflatables begins a nearly two-week run in Peoria on Friday night.
1 day ago
Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL foot...
Associated Press

Rihanna vows a ‘jam-packed’ Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, the famous singer said in the week leading up to the big game.
1 day ago
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)...
Kevin Stone

3 Valley gang members sentenced after pleading guilty to violent crimes

Three documented Valley gang members were sentenced to decades in prison for their roles in a 2020 violent crime spree, authorities said Thursday.
1 day ago
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Biggest week in state sports history, lawmakers lift spending cap

This week, Arizona's News Roundup breaks down the biggest week in state sports history, schools and State of the Union.
1 day ago
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...
KTAR.com

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians

One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/City of Scottsdale - Government)...
Kevin Stone

Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers

The owner of a Scottsdale Native American jewelry and art galleryprompted a police investigation after he was caught on video mocking Native performers.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse