Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse

PHOENIX — Work is underway on a large kitchen appliance company project set to operate in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor.

Sub-Zero Group, Inc., near Camelback Road and Cotton Lane, will have nearly 600,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space when completed, according to a press release.

ViaWest Group, Scottsdale Investment Management and building partners Willmeng Construction, DLR Group and Kimley-Horn oversaw the groundbreaking.

“As we plan to execute expansion aligned with our growth strategy, we are proud to continue our partnership with the city of Goodyear,” Scott Wareing, senior vice president of operations, said in the release.

“The expansive manufacturing and distribution footprint will give us opportunity for long-term growth.”

The facility sitting on 36 acres will become the second that the company operates in the West Valley and third overall in metro Phoenix.

Sub-Zero’s two additional locations are in Phoenix near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue and at Indian School Road and Cotton Lane in Goodyear.

Other projects under construction around the Loop 303 corridor include Copper State Bolt and Nut Company and Hatcher Industrial Park.

