Arizona man sentenced for lying during mass shooting investigation

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to three years of supervised release for his role in lying during an investigation into a Tucson mass shooting.

Josue Lopez Quintana of Tucson, 25, received a time-served sentence and was also ordered to pay $3,000 for making false statements to federal agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release. Quintana is also prohibited from owning a firearm.

Quintana was interviewed after an investigation launched into the mass shooting that left four people dead on Aug. 25.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded the lower receiver of the firearm used in the shooting was bought by Quintana in November 2021, as he allegedly signed a form stating he was not acquiring it on behalf of another person.

When Quintana was interviewed by agents on Aug. 26, he made false statements about the purchase.

There was no evidence suggesting Quintana knew the intent of the shooter.

ATF conducted the case along with the Tucson Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

