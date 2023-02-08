Big Time Rush’s ‘Can’t Get Enough Tour’ comes to Phoenix in August

PHOENIX — For those that grew up with the Nickelodeon television show Big Time Rush, you are in for a big treat when their tour comes to town.

After a sold-out 2022 North American tour with 45 shows, the four members of the band announced a new single and tour called “Can’t Get Enough.”

The tour will come to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) in Phoenix on Aug. 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

“The story behind the song isn’t very complicated,” the band said in a press release.

“To put it simply, we can’t get enough. Can’t get enough of making new music and can’t get enough of performing for everyone.”

Big Time Rush’s last tour sold out a show at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden and sold over 300,000 tickets nationwide, according to the release.

The upcoming tour will kick off in Fort Worth, Texas, and finish in Monterrey, Mexico.

The band started in 2009 as a fictional Nickelodeon show that focused on four hockey players from Minnesota.

The show gained popularity after the four boys — Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan — released songs in episodes that turned into studio albums that were instant hits.

Big Time Rush last played in the Valley in August of 2022 during their “Forever Tour.”

