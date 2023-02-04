Mint to host 3-day cannabis party near State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl

PHOENIX– Mint Cannabis will be holding a “Big Game” party with a three-day festival near State Farm Stadium in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend.

The Arizona-based company’s Cannabis Consumption Park will be similar to how a beer garden is run, offering activities, infused foods, cannabis vendors with complimentary samples, live musical performances, comedy skits, celebrity appearances and more for people ages 21 and up, according to a press release.

Located off 99th Avenue and Thomas Road, the “Mint Mall” will feature many leading cannabis brands for guests to sample or purchase. It will run from Feb. 10=12.

“Having a cannabis-friendly celebration at the nation’s biggest sporting event of the year is a big testament to how far our industry has evolved in a relatively short time,” cofounder and CEO Eivan Shahara said in the release.

“Our large setup will be a reflection of our five dispensaries in the Valley, where our expert budtenders cater to the needs of medical patients, experienced recreational users, and curious first-timers.”

At 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, 10,000 complimentary pre-rolls will be lit in an attempt to break the Guinness Book record for the World’s Largest Smoke Session, followed by a live concert.

For fans of football, former Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning QB Jim McMahon and New Orleans Saints OT Kyle Turley will make appearances over the weekend.

Mint will also be sponsoring McMahon’s Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic at Anthem Golf and Country Club on Feb. 10 with celebrities such as Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith, inviting fans to place wagers on their performance.

All proceeds of the wagers will benefit the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit with a mission to assist retired NFL players and their families in dire need situations, according to the release.

More information and tickets can be found online.

