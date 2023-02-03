Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers

Feb 3, 2023, 1:00 PM
Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state.

“People need to be on notice that they now have an attorney general who will prosecute this behavior,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

“I will not allow this to go on in 2024 and 2026.”

Elections officials have been the target of threats in Arizona in recent years, with some instances being released as recently as this week.

RELATED STORIES

Audio circulated online (WARNING: explicit language) Monday of somebody telling a Maricopa County elections worker “someone should shoot you in the head.”

It prompted Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman to release a statement expressing his disgust for continued threats.

Mayes and Hickman have been in touch regarding their concerns.

“What I would say to Clint and to all elections officials across Arizona is they now have an attorney general who is going to vigorously prosecute anyone who engages in death threats against our elections officials, threats of violence and attempted interference in our elections,” Mayes said.

“We need to make it easier for me to prosecute these death threats against our election officials. This is a massive problem.”

Multiple statewide and county election officials have left their posts since the 2020 election, with some citing threats as a cause.

Cochise County elections director Lisa Marra was the most recent, announcing last week she would be resigning to due to a threatening work environment.

“We now have a third of our counties that have had a top elections official resign due to the death threats that are happening, and that’s insane,” Mayes said.

“We can’t have a democracy if we don’t have people who feel like they can carry out our elections free of these death threats.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Missing Arizona girl rescued from basement of sex offender in Utah

A missing Arizona girl was rescued from the basement of a Utah sex offender earlier this week, authorities said Friday.
17 hours ago
Diego Garcia (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix man accused of killing girlfriend’s 18-month-old child

A Phoenix man was arrested Thursday for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend's young child, authorities said.
17 hours ago
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes

The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on food and rent taxes.
17 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: All the Super Bowl events happening in metro Phoenix

In this special edition podcast, KTAR News walks you through all the upcoming events for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
17 hours ago
(Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...
KTAR.com

Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler

Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest.
17 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona AG Kris Mayes talks Super Bowl safety, threats against election workers

Kris Mayes joins The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday to discuss safety for the Super Bowl in Glendale and more.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers