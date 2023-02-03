Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 3-5

Feb 3, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Facebook Photos/ Arizona Renaissance Festival, Arizona Balloon Classic)...
(Facebook Photos/ Arizona Renaissance Festival, Arizona Balloon Classic)
(Facebook Photos/ Arizona Renaissance Festival, Arizona Balloon Classic)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back, hot air balloons will rise in the Goodyear sky and there’ll be plenty of museums to explore.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Super Bowl Experience
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 10 a.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues (100 N. Third St.)
  • Danny Ocean
    • Day: Sunday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)
  • PhxArt AfterHours
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
  • An American in Paris
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
  • JW Marriott Desert Ridge Open
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa (5350 E. Marriott Dr.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Parkway)

Tempe

Mesa

  • Mesa Marathon
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Sloan Park (2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)
  • Katastro
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 2 p.m.
    • Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre (263 N. Center St.)

Glendale 

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
  • Lifespan of a Fact
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Theatre Artists Studio (4848 E. Cactus Dr.)

Chandler

  • Daddy Daughter Dance
    • Day: Friday and Saturday
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Chandler Community Center (125 E. Commonwealth Ave.)

Peoria

  • Valentine’s Preparty
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Centennial Plaza Park (9875 N. 85th Ave.)

Fountain Hills

  • Art on the Avenue
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Venue: 16858 Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear

Gold Canyon

Surprise

  • Super Bowl Party
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Sierra Montana Recreation Center (14861 N. Spring Ln.)

For more local events and entertainment news listen to KTAR News 92.3 FM weekdays at 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

