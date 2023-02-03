ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 3-5
Feb 3, 2023, 4:15 AM
PHOENIX — The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back, hot air balloons will rise in the Goodyear sky and there’ll be plenty of museums to explore.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Super Bowl Experience
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues (100 N. Third St.)
- Danny Ocean
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)
- PhxArt AfterHours
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
- Scenic View Sculpture Exhibit
- Day: Each day
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Five15Arts @ Chartreuse (1301 Grand Avenue)
- An American in Paris
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
- LIT Mini Golf at Desert Ridge Marketplace
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Ridge Marketplace (21001 N. Tatum Blvd.)
- JW Marriott Desert Ridge Open
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa (5350 E. Marriott Dr.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: The Churchill (901 N. 1st St.)
- Artlink’s First Fridays art walk
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Roosevelt Row
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Parkway)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
- Phoenix Rock Lottery
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Crescent Ballroom (308 n. Second Ave.)
Tempe
- A pattern, a trace, a portrait
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Arizona State University Art Museum (51 E. Tenth St.)
Mesa
- Mesa Marathon
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Sloan Park (2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)
- Katastro
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre (263 N. Center St.)
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center
Glendale
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Parada Del Sol Parade
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Old Town Scottsdale
- Waterfront Fine Art and Wine Festival
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Downtown Scottsdale (7135 E. Camelback Rd.)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Fun Box – World’s Biggest Bounce Park
- Day: Each day
- Times: Varies
- Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
- Lifespan of a Fact
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Theatre Artists Studio (4848 E. Cactus Dr.)
- Kierland Fine Art and Wine Classic
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Vermillion Promotions (15205 N. Kierland Blvd.)
Chandler
- Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Dr. AJ Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)
- Daddy Daughter Dance
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Chandler Community Center (125 E. Commonwealth Ave.)
Peoria
- After Dark Cabaret | Mame
- Day: Each day
- Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)
- Valentine’s Preparty
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Centennial Plaza Park (9875 N. 85th Ave.)
Fountain Hills
- Ninth annual Concours in the Hills
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
- Art on the Avenue
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: 16858 Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Arizona Balloon Classic
- Day: Each day
- Time: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Ballpark (1334 E. Chandler Blvd.)
Gold Canyon
- Arizona Renaissance Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Venue: 12061 E. Highway 60
Surprise
- Super Bowl Party
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Sierra Montana Recreation Center (14861 N. Spring Ln.)
