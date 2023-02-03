PHOENIX — The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back, hot air balloons will rise in the Goodyear sky and there’ll be plenty of museums to explore.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Super Bowl Experience Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues (100 N. Third St.)



Danny Ocean Day: Sunday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



Scenic View Sculpture Exhibit Day: Each day Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Five15Arts @ Chartreuse (1301 Grand Avenue)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)



LIT Mini Golf at Desert Ridge Marketplace Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Desert Ridge Marketplace (21001 N. Tatum Blvd.)



JW Marriott Desert Ridge Open Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa (5350 E. Marriott Dr.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Sidewalk Saturday Artisan Market Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: The Churchill (901 N. 1st St.)



Artlink’s First Fridays art walk Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Roosevelt Row



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Parkway)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Phoenix Rock Lottery Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Crescent Ballroom (308 n. Second Ave.)



Tempe

A pattern, a trace, a portrait Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Arizona State University Art Museum (51 E. Tenth St.)



Mesa

Mesa Marathon Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Venue: Sloan Park (2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.)



Katastro Day: Saturday Time: 2 p.m. Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre (263 N. Center St.)



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center



Glendale

Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Parada Del Sol Parade Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Old Town Scottsdale



Waterfront Fine Art and Wine Festival Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Downtown Scottsdale (7135 E. Camelback Rd.)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Fun Box – World’s Biggest Bounce Park Day: Each day Times: Varies Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Lifespan of a Fact Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Theatre Artists Studio (4848 E. Cactus Dr.)



Kierland Fine Art and Wine Classic Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Vermillion Promotions (15205 N. Kierland Blvd.)



Chandler

Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Day: Saturday Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Dr. AJ Chandler Park (178 E. Commonwealth Ave.)



Daddy Daughter Dance Day: Friday and Saturday Time: Varies Venue: Chandler Community Center (125 E. Commonwealth Ave.)



Peoria

After Dark Cabaret | Mame Day: Each day Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Ln.)



Valentine’s Preparty Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: Centennial Plaza Park (9875 N. 85th Ave.)



Fountain Hills Ninth annual Concours in the Hills Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Fountain Park (12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Art on the Avenue Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: 16858 Avenue of the Fountains

Goodyear Arizona Balloon Classic Day: Each day Time: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Goodyear Ballpark (1334 E. Chandler Blvd.)

Gold Canyon

Arizona Renaissance Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Venue: 12061 E. Highway 60



Surprise

Super Bowl Party Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Sierra Montana Recreation Center (14861 N. Spring Ln.)



