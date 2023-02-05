Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Feb 5, 2023, 5:45 AM
(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...
(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)
(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale.

In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale’s entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.

“We’re going to roll it out with anticipation of ramping up for the [WM Phoenix] Open, Super Bowl week, Barrett-Jackson, spring training and all of the things that make Arizona awesome during the spring and summer,” said Jason Pritchett, a partner in GEST Carts in Arizona. “The carts are air-conditioned and enclosed. … This will be a little bit more on the luxurious side, but the fun thing is that it’s free.”

While it won’t collect revenue from cart fares, GEST Carts will wrap its vehicles in advertisements. Across its other cities, Pritchett said advertisers on the GEST Carts included Budweiser and Procter & Gamble. While he declined to name which companies landed licensing deals with GEST Carts, Pritchett said he’s working with area casinos.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo)...
KTAR.com

Glendale ranks 4th in study of worst commutes in US

In a new study of U.S. cities, Glendale ranks fourth in terms of the nation's worst commutes.
9 hours ago
An IRS 1040 form, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in New Yo...
KTAR.com

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free income tax prep assistance in Arizona

One taxpayer assistance option available is the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, which is providing free tax assistance and preparation in Arizona.
9 hours ago
(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photo)...
Alex Weiner

Sonoran pronghorn population in Arizona makes leaps after AZGFD partnership with Mexico

The Sonoran pronghorn native to Arizona was on the cusp of extinction in the United States with 21 individuals in the wild in 2002.
9 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Shooting in central Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured on Saturday

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured on Saturday.
1 day ago
(Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)...
Wills Rice

Producer Marshmello added to second day of BetMGM West Fest

Westgate in Glendale announced a second day of BetMGM West Fest with performances from artist and producer Marshmello as well as NGHTMARE.
1 day ago
(Flickr/Martin Ely)...
KTAR.com

Tempe asks Arizona Supreme Court to review South Pier development case

Tempe has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a recent appeals court decision concerning a proposed development at Tempe Town Lake.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII