ADOT puts freeway closures on hold until after Super Bowl

PHOENIX – Getting around Valley freeways won’t require any end arounds over the next two weeks after state transportation officials put a hold on scheduled closures.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said work on improvement projects would continue, but otherwise highways will be free of full closures from Wednesday through Feb. 15 to limit impact on Super Bowl-related traffic and other special events.

“We don’t want fans, volunteers and workers to be sidelined in getting to where they need or want to be during the events ahead of the big game,” Randy Everett, an ADOT senior administrator, said in a press release.

Aside from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale will run Feb. 9-12. The Super Bowl Experience will get underway in Phoenix on Saturday.

Concerts, parties and other entertainment will take place starting Monday.

“Our teams can focus on work away from the pavement,” he said.

ADOT added that after “a review by officials,” there may be rare cases of overnight lane or ramp restrictions scheduled in areas away from special events.

